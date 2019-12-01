Dad of London Bridge victim says son was ‘beautiful spirit’

The first victim of the London Bridge terror attack to be named is praised by his father as “a beautiful spirit.”

Jack Merritt, 25, was one of two people stabbed to death by Usman Khan during the convicted terrorist’s rampage on Friday.

Khan, 28, was shot dead on the bridge by police while wearing a fake explosives vest.

Merritt, a course coordinator at Cambridge University’s criminology institute, was killed as he helped host an event near London Bridge to mark five years of a prisoner rehabilitation program.

Merritt was reportedly a Cambridge University graduate who was working for its “Learning Together” initiative run by the Department of Criminology to promote prison-based education.

“He was an exceptional young man, and I’m only finding out the half of it now he’s gone,” David Merritt, the victim’s father, says in a series of messages on Twitter.

“I talked often with Jack about Learning Together & I was inspired by the stories he told me,” he adds.

