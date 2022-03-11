Defending policy, Shaked says vast majority of Ukrainian refugees have been allowed to stay

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked defends her refugee policy amid criticism that it is not lenient enough.
“Contrary to criticism, the vast majority of those who came to Israel were allowed to enter and stay here until the [war] passes,” she says in a Facebook post.
Channel 12 reports that over 200 Ukrainian refugees have been turned away after arriving at Ben Gurion airport.
“At the same time, any sane person understands that the tiny nation-state of the Jewish people cannot be a substitute for the various European countries, including Ukraine’s neighbors, who have opened their borders generously [to refugees],” Shaked adds.
Israel has agreed to allow some 20,000 Ukrainians who were residing in the country illegally before the invasion to remain, while also granting temporary visas to 5,000 non-Jewish refugees escaping the war. All Jewish Ukrainians are allowed in and given citizenship under the Law of Return.
