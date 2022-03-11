Disney suspends political giving in Florida after ‘Don’t say gay’ bill outrage

Entertainment and theme park giant Disney has halted all political donations in Florida after an outcry among LGBTQ staff over its silence on perceived “anti-gay” legislation, its CEO says.

Florida’s State Senate this week passed a bill banning lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary schools, the latest effort by Republicans in the United States to reshape education policy along conservative lines.

Opponents and LGBTQ rights activists lobbied against what they call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which will affect kids in kindergarten through third grade, when they are eight or nine years old.

Disney, which has a huge presence in the southern state in the form of its Walt Disney World resort, had faced weeks of criticism both internally and externally over its lack of public response.

Chief executive Bob Chapek says he is sorry the company let down its staff, which protested the bill.

“It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights,” he writes in an email, published by Variety.

“You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry.”

Chapek says Disney would be bolstering its support for campaigns aimed at preventing similar legislation in other states, as part of an effort to “ensure our advocacy better reflects our values.”

“And today, we are pausing all political donations in the state of Florida pending this review.”

Chapek says the company had to do more, but insisted he had the backs of sexual minority staff.