Dutch police: No sign of terror motive in Hague stabbings

Dutch police say on Sunday they have found no indications of a terrorist motive after arresting a homeless man for stabbing three teenagers in The Hague.

The 35-year-old man was detained on Saturday after the assault, which happened as shoppers hunted Black Friday bargains in the city’s main commercial street.

“The precise circumstances of the stabbing incident are still unclear. No indications have yet been found to show that there was a terrorist motive,” police say on Twitter.

“The motive for the stabbing incident is still being investigated.”

Police say the suspect had no fixed abode and was “arrested at a homeless shelter in the center of The Hague” before being taken to a police station for questioning.

They had previously said they were investigating “several scenarios.”

— AFP