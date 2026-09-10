Earthquake recorded after Israel blows up Hezbollah tunnels in south Lebanon
A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was registered in southern Lebanon, the United States Geological Survey says, after massive explosions were reported while Israel said it was destroying Hezbollah underground infrastructure.
AFP journalists reported a huge explosion that caused tremors, while Defense Minister Israel Katz released images showing a fireball erupting into the sky.
הבטחנו וקיימנו.
המחבלים חוסלו ומנהרות עלי טאהר הושמדו.
כל הכבוד לצה"ל ???????? pic.twitter.com/yd9n4KjqGH
— ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) September 10, 2026
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