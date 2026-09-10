Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Earthquake recorded after Israel blows up Hezbollah tunnels in south Lebanon

By AFP Today, 10:48 pm
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A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was registered in southern Lebanon, the United States Geological Survey says, after massive explosions were reported while Israel said it was destroying Hezbollah underground infrastructure.

AFP journalists reported a huge explosion that caused tremors, while Defense Minister Israel Katz released images showing a fireball erupting into the sky.

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