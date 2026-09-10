Earthquake recorded after Israel blows up Hezbollah tunnels in south Lebanon

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was registered in southern Lebanon, the United States Geological Survey says, after massive explosions were reported while Israel said it was destroying Hezbollah underground infrastructure.

AFP journalists reported a huge explosion that caused tremors, while Defense Minister Israel Katz released images showing a fireball erupting into the sky.

הבטחנו וקיימנו.

המחבלים חוסלו ומנהרות עלי טאהר הושמדו.

כל הכבוד לצה"ל ???????? pic.twitter.com/yd9n4KjqGH — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) September 10, 2026