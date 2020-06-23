The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
East Jerusalem man killed by gunfire in West Bank village, 3 others hurt
Police in the West Bank settlement of Ma’ale Adumim say they’re investigating a fatal shooting in the nearby Palestinian village of al-Azariya.
Police say four East Jerusalem residents, all with various gun wounds, arrived at the station to file a complaint. The victims say they were hit with gunfire while in al-Azariya.
One of the men has died of his wounds, police say. The three others are hospitalized with light injuries.
The circumstances of the incident are unclear.
Ministers to tighten virus restrictions in infected areas
Ministers will today roll out restrictions in areas that have seen high coronavirus infection rates, Hebrew media reports say.
The towns and cities will be declared “restricted” zones.
The details of the rules and the names of the areas are not detailed, though previous decisions in Rahat, Arara and a neighborhood in Jaffa have seen schools canceled and gatherings limited.
The decision will be announced after an evening meeting of the so-called coronavirus cabinet.
According to Health Ministry data, the areas that have recently seen a spike include Bat Yam, Bnei Brak, Elad, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Jerusalem and Petah Tikva.
Meretz MK lashes ‘despicable’ tax boost for Netanyahu amid economic crisis
Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg berates the Finance Committee for its vote on Netanyahu’s taxes.
She calls the vote “disconnected [from the public], impudent and despicable.”
The committee is “giving tax benefits to a prime minister charged with bribery while 1 million unemployed don’t know if they’ll go back to work,” she rages in a statement.
Knesset panel approves retroactive tax benefits for Netanyahu
The Knesset’s Finance Committee approves far-reaching retroactive tax benefits worth hundreds of thousands of shekels for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The benefits would cover the cost of income tax Netanyahu owes due to upgrades to his vehicle, renovations at his private home in Caesarea, and other expenses dating back to 2009.
The clause effectively means Netanyahu will be absolved of all taxes not related to his salary through 2017, with Channel 12 noting that this could potentially include taxation on profits he made from stock trading and other private ventures.
Eight MKs on the committee back the measure, five oppose it, and one — Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich — abstains.
Blue and White lawmakers, Netanyahu’s coalition partners, do not attend the vote.
