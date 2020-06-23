East Jerusalem man killed by gunfire in West Bank village, 3 others hurt

Police in the West Bank settlement of Ma’ale Adumim say they’re investigating a fatal shooting in the nearby Palestinian village of al-Azariya.

Police say four East Jerusalem residents, all with various gun wounds, arrived at the station to file a complaint. The victims say they were hit with gunfire while in al-Azariya.

One of the men has died of his wounds, police say. The three others are hospitalized with light injuries.

The circumstances of the incident are unclear.