Eisenkot reiterates demand for mandatory national service after Liberman opens door to coalition with Haredim

Yashar chief Gadi Eisenkot stands by his four demands for any party interested in joining a coalition he is working to build, including one mandating national service for all Israelis, after Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman opened the door to a government with the ultra-Orthodox parties.

In a lengthy social media post, Eisenkot begins by stressing that “Israel is in a state of genuine, tangible and dangerous emergency.”

“The current government poses a fundamental threat to the very existence of Israeli democracy — nothing less. This is occurring while war fronts remain active, yet are themselves subject to political and personal whims. Israel is already in the midst of a dangerous diplomatic tsunami.”

“Against this backdrop, over the past few days, I have been advancing a plan with my partners to form a national emergency government,” Eisenkot says, adding that he is working to swear in a new government as soon as possible, whose foundation will be the four Jewish-led opposition parties — Yashar (21 seats), B’Yachad (12 seats), The Democrats (8 seats) and Yisrael Beytenu (7 seats).

“Any other party or MK who agrees to my four core principles will be invited to join — whether immediately or at a later stage,” Eisenkot says, subsequently listing off the principles.

1. Recognition of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.

2. Acceptance of the values ​​of the Declaration of Independence.

3. Mandatory service for all — whether military, national, or civilian service — to strengthen the IDF and expand its ranks.

4. Recognition of Hamas as a terror organization and a commitment to dismantling its military and governing power.

Eisenkot notably appears to have slightly altered the fourth principle regarding Hamas, using the word “dismantling,” rather than “destruction” of its military and governing power. This potentially leaves open the door to diplomatic solutions for Gaza, rather than military ones, which the Arab-led Ra’am party may have an easier time accepting. However, B’Yachad and Yisrael Beytenu have rejected a coalition with the party.

Eisenkot says it is the duty of Israel’s elected officials to prevent another round of elections, while also preventing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from remaining in power.

The costs of Netanyahu clinging to the premiership “have become even more starkly apparent in recent days,” says the Yashar chief, who has blasted the prime minister’s calls against ratifying the results of the election as well as Netanyahu’s handling of relations with the US.

Eisenkot points to the recommendations submitted by 67 MKs for him to form the next coalition, adding that the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party’s seven MKs did not recommend Netanyahu either, leaving the premier with just 46 MKs who support his continued rule.

He says his team has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to form a new government.

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“We have made significant progress and achieved a breakthrough — working quietly and modestly, with much of our activity remaining out of the public eye,” Eisonkot says. “When there is something to report, I will update you myself — looking you, the citizens of Israel, straight in the eyes.”

“Citizens of Israel… both those who voted for me and those who did not, Israel is in a state of emergency. We must steady the ship and bring Israel back to safe shores,” Eisenkot writes, pledging to act responsibly with the mandate President Isaac Herzog is expected to give him on Sunday to form a new government.

“Anyone who attempts to undermine or sabotage the formation of this government for personal rather than substantive reasons will go down in history as someone who failed to rise to the gravity of the hour and failed to act to save Israel during a time of emergency. Such an act will not be forgiven,” he adds.