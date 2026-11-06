Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026

Iran war spurs crackdown on clerics in tiny Gulf state Bahrain

By Reuters Today, 4:59 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Cars pass by a billboard as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in the country to discuss an interim deal between the U.S. and Iran with Arab Gulf allies, in Manama, Bahrain, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (Eric Lee/Pool Photo via AP)
Cars pass by a billboard as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in the country to discuss an interim deal between the U.S. and Iran with Arab Gulf allies, in Manama, Bahrain, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (Eric Lee/Pool Photo via AP)

Shaken by the accuracy of Iran’s attacks on Bahrain and support for them among some Bahrainis, authorities in the Gulf island nation have launched a crackdown on Shi’ite Muslim clerics they accuse of fostering allegiance to Tehran at home.

Bahraini officials have framed the move in existential terms, saying Iran seeks to undermine and ultimately topple the leadership of the only Gulf country that is ruled by a Sunni Muslim family but populated mostly by Shi’ites.

Critics, including rights groups, say the arrests and the stripping of citizenship from 69 citizens of Iranian heritage are a new blow to free speech and religious freedom in a country that crushed 2011 Arab Spring pro-democracy protests.

“We are confronting an ideology that demands obedience to Iran’s leadership above Bahrain’s sovereign authority,” Lt. Gen. Tariq Al Hassan, head of Bahrain’s Public Security agency responsible for internal security, tells Reuters in an interview.

The crackdown is a sign of how the Iran war has destabilized regional states allied with the United States that did not support the war but have borne the brunt of Iran’s attacks.

In Bahrain’s case, it has reversed a trend of internal and regional detente.

The government had freed hundreds of prisoners in jail for political activity via royal pardons in 2024, rights groups say. The same year, Bahrain and Iran began talks to restore diplomatic relations, severed since 2016.

Now, divisions are deepening, particularly among some Shi’ite Muslims in the country who say they are being oppressed for their beliefs.

“They are directly targeting Shi’ites in the country and anyone who criticizes the Americans or the Israelis for the war they have launched,” says a relative of one of the clerics on trial, who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect their safety.

Bahrain denies targeting Shi’ite citizens, “most of whom are law-abiding and loyal citizens,” Al Hassan says.

A verdict is expected in the case on November 8, and the kingdom is bracing for potential protests.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.