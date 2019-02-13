Family lost on Dead Sea hike spotted by chopper — police

Speaking to Israel’s Channel 13 news, Saudi Prince Turki al Faisal, a former ambassador to Washington, pushes back against claims by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Riyadh wants to work with Israel regardless of a peace deal with the Palestinians.

“It’s not going to happen,” he says.

Asked if Netanyahu is deceiving the Israeli public by saying the Gulf wants to work with Israel before a peace deal with the Palestinians, he responds “absolutely.”

“From the Saudi point of view its the other way around,” he says.

Faisal tells the channel that the Saudis want to push forward, but Jerusalem has refused to respond to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative or propose a plan of their of their own.

“With Israeli money and Saudi brains we can go far,” he says.

“Jerusalem is something I want to see before I die, and unfortunately I’m not too optimistic I will see that,” Faisal says.