Flights suspended at Ramon Airport after 4.5 magnitude quake
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Due to the earthquake felt in the Eilat area a short while ago, flight operations at Ramon Airport have been suspended, the Israel Airports Authority says.
The airport was evacuated after the Home Front Command instructed people in the area to distance themselves from structures.
IAA says that flight operations will resume after the “completion of inspections and infrastructure checks” at the airport to ensure safety.
Flight tracking sites show an Arkia flight from Ben Gurion Airport to Ramon circling above the southern airport after being denied landing due to the suspension of operations.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Iran will not allow any enriched nuclear material to leave the country, security chief says
- Police said to tell prosecutors there’s no evidence to justify interrogation of Arab party leaders over alleged foreign election interference
- Flights resume at Ramon Airport following brief suspension after quake
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