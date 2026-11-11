Flights suspended at Ramon Airport after 4.5 magnitude quake

Due to the earthquake felt in the Eilat area a short while ago, flight operations at Ramon Airport have been suspended, the Israel Airports Authority says.

The airport was evacuated after the Home Front Command instructed people in the area to distance themselves from structures.

IAA says that flight operations will resume after the “completion of inspections and infrastructure checks” at the airport to ensure safety.

Flight tracking sites show an Arkia flight from Ben Gurion Airport to Ramon circling above the southern airport after being denied landing due to the suspension of operations.