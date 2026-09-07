Footage shows Palestinian electric company workers, Border Police officers pelted with stones in South Hebron Hills

Palestinian media outlets have circulated footage from the past several hours showing unidentified individuals throwing stones at Palestinian electric company workers who were repairing power lines in Wadi Rahim in the South Hebron Hills, as well as at Border Police officers standing nearby.

According to the reports, the stone-throwers were settlers. There were no reports of injuries in the incident.

The Border Police and IDF have yet to comment.

תיעוד מהשעות האחרונות מואדי רחים בדרום הר חברון: כעשרה איש מיידים אבנים לעבר עובדי חברת חשמל הפלסטינית שביצעו עבודות ולצידם לוחמי מג"ב שככל הנראה איבטחו אותם. הלוחמים נראים יורים באוויר (עד כמה שניתן לראות). לא ידוע על נפגעים כרגע מהאירוע pic.twitter.com/aQyZNUHBCV — Nurit Yohanan (@nurityohanan) September 7, 2026