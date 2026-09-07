Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026

Footage shows Palestinian electric company workers, Border Police officers pelted with stones in South Hebron Hills

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 6:38 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets have circulated footage from the past several hours showing unidentified individuals throwing stones at Palestinian electric company workers who were repairing power lines in Wadi Rahim in the South Hebron Hills, as well as at Border Police officers standing nearby.

According to the reports, the stone-throwers were settlers. There were no reports of injuries in the incident.

The Border Police and IDF have yet to comment.

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