Former IDF deputy joins Barak’s party, vows to restore ‘sanity’ to Israel

Former IDF deputy chief of staff Yair Golan says he’s entering politics out of a sense of duty.

“I stand here because I must. My family doesn’t love this. After 38 years of [military] service they were looking forward to years of quiet. I take upon myself a journey that will be hard… a journey to fix the Israeli society. To restore sanity to the State of Israel. Sanity that it deserves,” he says.

He criticizes a “campaign of delegitimization” against the Israeli left.

Golan warns that amid growing divides in Israeli society, the country could soon reach a moment in which its citizens will refuse to enlist in the army and question “why should I serve a corrupt” government.

— With Jacob Magid