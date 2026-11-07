Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026
France investigating if airline bomb threats linked to ‘foreign powers’
French prosecutors have opened a probe into false bomb threats targeting dozens of commercial flights in Europe over the past week, notably including whether foreign powers could be involved.
The investigation aims to find “the authors of the emails who disseminated this false information… and to determine any potential links they may have to foreign powers,” the office of the Paris prosecutor tells AFP.
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