Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026

Polish police report 5 killed in shooting at Krakow’s main square

By Reuters Today, 5:44 pm
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Five people have died and more than 10 have been injured in a shooting on the main market square in Krakow, Polish police say.

“The perpetrator was shot by police officers and is currently being transported to a hospital,” police write on X.

A police spokesperson tells Reuters that they began to receive reports at around 3 p.m. local time that a car from which shots were being fired at random people had entered the square.

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