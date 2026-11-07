Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026
Polish police report 5 killed in shooting at Krakow’s main square
Five people have died and more than 10 have been injured in a shooting on the main market square in Krakow, Polish police say.
“The perpetrator was shot by police officers and is currently being transported to a hospital,” police write on X.
A police spokesperson tells Reuters that they began to receive reports at around 3 p.m. local time that a car from which shots were being fired at random people had entered the square.
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