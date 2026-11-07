Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026
Syria denies it will deploy troops to Yemen, says military cooperation with Saudis could expand
Syria has no plans to send military forces to Yemen, a Syrian diplomatic source tells state news agency SANA, dismissing reports of a possible deployment as baseless.
The source is outlining the scope of military cooperation with Saudi Arabia, which currently focuses on training Syrian forces, building their capabilities, and exchanging military expertise.
Coordination visits by Saudi officials to Syria are set to begin next month, with the cooperation potentially developing into a mutual defense agreement or Syria joining the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, depending on the shared interests of both countries, the person adds.
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