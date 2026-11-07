Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026

Syria denies it will deploy troops to Yemen, says military cooperation with Saudis could expand

By Reuters Today, 6:01 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, greets Syria’s leader Ahmad al-Sharaa at the royal palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 2, 2025. (Saudi Ministry of Media via AP)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, greets Syria’s leader Ahmad al-Sharaa at the royal palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 2, 2025. (Saudi Ministry of Media via AP)

Syria has no plans to send military forces to Yemen, a Syrian diplomatic source tells state news agency SANA, dismissing reports of a possible deployment as baseless.

The source is outlining the scope of military cooperation with Saudi Arabia, which currently focuses on training Syrian forces, building their capabilities, and exchanging military expertise.

Coordination visits by Saudi officials to Syria are set to begin next month, with the cooperation potentially developing into a mutual defense agreement or Syria joining the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, depending on the shared interests of both countries, the person adds.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.