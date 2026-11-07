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Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked Riyadh airport, Aramco oil sites and Saudi troops

By AFP Today, 6:14 pm
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Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis say they have launched multiple missile and drone attacks against Saudi troops and infrastructure both in the Gulf kingdom and Yemen.

The group, which is fighting a Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government, launched six operations that targeted Aramco oil facilities as well as Riyadh airport and Saudi troops and military facilities on both sides of the border, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree posts on X.

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