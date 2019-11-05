France: Number of West Bank settlement homes accelerating at ‘alarming’ rate

France condemns Israel for green-lighting construction plans for 2,342 housing units in West Bank settlements, saying approvals were distancing chances for a two-state solution to the conflict.

In a statement, the French government also criticizes the decision to approve the expansion of a road that connects settlements to Jerusalem while bypassing Bethlehem.

“These decisions were made in the alarming context of accelerating settlement growth in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which undermines the conditions needed for a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians based on the two-state solution,” the statement says.