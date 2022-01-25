Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, January 25, 2022

France slams ‘unacceptable’ verdict against French man held in Iran

By AFP 25 January 2022, 6:58 pm Edit

France slams as “unacceptable” an eight-year jail sentence on spying charges handed by an Iranian court to French citizen Benjamin Briere.

“This verdict, which nothing can justify, is unacceptable,” the foreign ministry says in a statement, adding that Briere was arrested “while traveling as a tourist” in Iran.

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed