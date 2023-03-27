Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Gallant: Israel’s security in danger amid judicial overhaul, rifts present opportunity to enemies

By Emanuel Fabian 27 March 2023, 9:33 am Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant arrives for a meeting at the Knesset on March 27, 2023 (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant arrives for a meeting at the Knesset on March 27, 2023 (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Ousted Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warns that Israel’s security is in danger amid the judicial overhaul legislation, in leaks from a closed meeting at the Knesset’s Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee.

“According to intelligence reports, there is a clear identification of the situation being an opportunity [for our enemies] to attack Israel,” Gallant is quoted as saying by Army Radio.

“The rift in Israeli society can bring our enemies to a prime opportunity,” he says, according to Channel 12.

“The Iranians are trying to erode relations between Israel and Arab countries,” he says, according to Channel 13.

Yesterday, a senior defense official speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity said the tensions over the judicial overhaul have led to Israel being viewed “as weak” in the eye of its foes.

