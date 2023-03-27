Gallant: Israel’s security in danger amid judicial overhaul, rifts present opportunity to enemies

Ousted Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warns that Israel’s security is in danger amid the judicial overhaul legislation, in leaks from a closed meeting at the Knesset’s Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee.

“According to intelligence reports, there is a clear identification of the situation being an opportunity [for our enemies] to attack Israel,” Gallant is quoted as saying by Army Radio.

“The rift in Israeli society can bring our enemies to a prime opportunity,” he says, according to Channel 12.

“The Iranians are trying to erode relations between Israel and Arab countries,” he says, according to Channel 13.

Yesterday, a senior defense official speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity said the tensions over the judicial overhaul have led to Israel being viewed “as weak” in the eye of its foes.