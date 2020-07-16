Gantz instructs Defense Ministry to ink deal with MyHeritage to triple virus testing capacity

The Hamas terror group has blocked two Saudi-owned news networks, Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath, from operating in the Gaza Strip over allegations of false reporting, multiple sources say.

Hamas’s interior ministry and Al-Arabiya both confirm the ban, which was imposed over a report alleging that Hamas had arrested several of its members for collaborating with Israel.

A journalist who works with Al-Arabiya, who requested anonymity, says the order bars “anyone or any business from providing services” to either network.

Al-Arabiya’s office in Gaza was previously closed over a report concerning alleged ties between Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

But it and Al-Hadath, which are Saudi-owned but based in Dubai, still work with freelancers in the Palestinian enclave.

Hamas, which took power in Gaza in 2007, relies on substantial aid from Qatar, which remains the target of a Saudi-led regional blockade.

In a statement, the Palestinian journalists union denounced the reporting ban, saying “restrictions on press freedom and repeated shutdown of media” in Gaza were “contrary to national values and principles.”

