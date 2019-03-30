Gaza health ministry says Land Day protest injury count at 207

A Palestinian has been killed by IDF fire along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel, the Hamas-run health ministry says.

The ministry names the Palestinian as 20-year-old Mohammed Saad. It says he was hit in the head by shrapnel.

Palestinians at the site say he had been taking part in overnight clashes and was 100 meters from the heavily-fortified border fence when he was hit. They also say he had been on crutches due to a previous injury.

Protesters at the site said he had been taking part in an overnight rally ahead of the main demonstration scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

There is no immediate comment from the Israel Defense Forces.

The announcement comes ahead of expected mass demonstrations on the border today as Palestinians in Gaza mark one year since the start of the “March of Return” protests.

