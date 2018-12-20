German court won’t try 97-year-old Nazi death camp suspect

US ambassador to Israel pledges support for Mediterranean pipeline

The US ambassador to Israel says the United States “wholly supports” plans for a pipeline that would transport east Mediterranean gas to Europe.

David Friedman is speaking in southern Israel at a joint summit between the leaders of Israel, Greece and Cyprus. He calls the pipeline project “of great importance for the stability and prosperity of the Middle East and Europe,” and urges all countries in the region to ensure its success.

American Ambassador in Israel David Friedman on Trilateral Meeting ???????? ???????? ???????? pic.twitter.com/7zSXmBjVQ6 — Spiros Sideris (@Sp_Sideris) December 20, 2018

The three countries are among the partners in the $7 billion project, which is expected to take six to seven years to build. Israel and Cyprus hope that exporting their offshore reserves will transform their economies and diversify Europe’s energy supply.

The leaders offered no details of the pipeline’s construction timeline.

— AP