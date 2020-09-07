The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
Greece to lift restrictions on Israeli travelers
Greece will no longer cap the number of Israeli tourists allowed in the country or limit their movements to a handful of cities, the Foreign Ministry says.
Israeli tourists still require a negative coronavirus test 72 hours before traveling to Greece, however.
The announcement comes after Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi speaks to his Greek counterpart.
Ashkenazi says the easing of restrictions “is proof of the strong ties” between Athens and Jerusalem.
The announcement comes despite the rising number of virus cases in Israel.
Lapid set to reject call for open primaries, deflecting leadership challenge
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid will soon announce that he won’t allow the party to hold open primaries and say a decision on how to elect the party leader will be made only next year.
He will make the announcement at the weekly faction meeting, according to Hebrew reports.
Last week, a prominent Yesh Atid lawmaker said the centrist party has an “urgent” need to hold leadership primaries, which would be its first since it was founded in 2012 by Lapid. MK Ofer Shelah announced he would contend for the leadership if primaries are held ahead of national elections, which many analysts believe are likely early next year.
Liberman: Don’t listen to government’s virus rules, use common sense
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman urges Israelis not to comply with the government’s “illegal” health regulations.
“The rules are illegal, don’t follow them, but rather use common sense,” says Liberman, according to Hebrew media reports.
Hours before nightfall, still no final list of 40 cities with nightly curfew, closed schools
Health and government officials are struggling to finalize a list of the 40 cities that will be placed under nightly curfew to stem the spread of the coronavirus, amid heavy pushback by municipal leaders, according to public radio reports.
The nightly closures are to begin tonight, after being approved by the cabinet on Sunday.
Army Radio quotes a health official who insists the list will be sealed by nightfall. The 40 cities and towns are so-called red zones with the highest infection rates.
The curfews will be in effect every day between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Non-essential businesses will be closed during the curfew. Schools will be closed at all times.
Murder charges filed against Palestinian who fatally stabbed rabbi
A murder indictment is filed against a West Bank Palestinian man for stabbing to death Rabbi Shai Ohayon in the central city of Petah Tikva last month.
Prosecutors file indictments at the Lod District Court of murder under aggravated circumstances against Khalil Abd al-Khaliq Dweikat, 46, from the village of Rujeeb in the northern West Bank. He is also accused of “unlawful possession of a knife in the circumstances of an act of terrorism.”
Court papers say that Dweikat confessed the crime to investigators. Throughout his investigation, the defendant did not “show any empathy, remorse, or regret for the victim or his family,” prosecutors note.
Ohayon was a 39-year-old father of four.
Days after school year opens, 172 students, 62 teachers get COVID-19
The Education Ministry says 172 students and 62 teachers have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the school year last week, according to the Walla news site.
Another 4,360 students and 720 teachers are in quarantine.
Shin Bet says it foiled Hamas bombing by Arab Israeli
The Shin Bet security agency says it foiled a Hamas bombing attack at Bilu Junction in central Israel.
It says an Arab Israeli man, Mahmoud Miqdad, 30, was arrested on August 15 over the plot. Miqdad, the son of a Bedouin Israeli mother and Gazan father, was able to travel freely between Israel and Gaza and was recruited by Hamas to carry out terror attacks against Israelis, it says.
In late 2019, Miqdad agreed to carry out an attack. The Shin Bet says he then gathered intelligence for Hamas — including handing over information on the location of the Iron Dome anti-missile batteries — and scouted for a target. In recent months, he was also trained in Gaza in bombmaking.
He began assembling the bomb in June and chose his target — a bus stop at the Bilu Junction, it says.
He was arrested before making the attempt and will be charged today over the security offenses.
Nine of his family members, including his brother, have also been arrested over their possible involvement.
