Greece to lift restrictions on Israeli travelers

Greece will no longer cap the number of Israeli tourists allowed in the country or limit their movements to a handful of cities, the Foreign Ministry says.

Israeli tourists still require a negative coronavirus test 72 hours before traveling to Greece, however.

The announcement comes after Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi speaks to his Greek counterpart.

Ashkenazi says the easing of restrictions “is proof of the strong ties” between Athens and Jerusalem.

The announcement comes despite the rising number of virus cases in Israel.