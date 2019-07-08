Greenblatt wants to invite Palestinian media to White House to sidestep leaders

Ethiopian Israeli protests are slated to resume today after the seven-day mourning period for a young man killed by a cop concluded yesterday.

The main demonstration is to take place at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv at 5 p.m., with other protests planned around the country.

Police say in a statement that they won’t tolerate the violence and road closures caused by last week’s protests.

Solomon Tekah, 19, was killed July 1 by an off-duty cop in an incident that Ethiopian Israeli activists say highlights their plight in the face of discrimination and police violence.