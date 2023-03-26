Halevi: IDF now has dual mission of ensuring security and keeping military united

Speaking at the military’s main induction center, IDF chief Herzi Halevi tells new recruits they are enlisting at a difficult period, both security-wise and amid tensions over the judicial overhaul.

“You are enlisting in a challenging security period,” Halevi says, noting threats from Iran, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Syria, and Palestinian terrorism from the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

“During this period, service in the IDF is more meaningful. The people’s army takes on a different meaning these days, and each of you is enlisting in the IDF today with a dual mission. On one hand, to maintain the security of the country, and on the other, and no less important, to maintain the IDF as uniform, cohesive, and united,” Halevi tells the conscripts.

“Our strength comes when we are together, that’s the only way our country can prosper,” he adds.