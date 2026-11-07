Hamas civil defense agency says it fielded over 1,500 weather-related emergency calls

Gaza’s Hamas-run civil defense agency says it has fielded over 1,500 calls from people affected by the rain across the Strip, as water fills displaced people’s tent compounds and strong winds threaten to topple war-damaged buildings.

In northern Gaza, first responders rescued a young man after the roof of his home collapsed on him, the civil defense agency says, adding that he is “in good health.”

???? أوضاع صعبة وكارثية مياه الأمطار والبرد والرياح توقظ النازحين من نومهم في مخيمهم الذي لجؤوا إليه في مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، بعد تدمر بيوتهم بفعل حرب الإبادة. pic.twitter.com/q918NsZ64K — شبكة يافا الإخبارية (@yaffa_ps) November 7, 2026