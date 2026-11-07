Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026

Hamas civil defense agency says it fielded over 1,500 weather-related emergency calls

Today, 10:47 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Gaza’s Hamas-run civil defense agency says it has fielded over 1,500 calls from people affected by the rain across the Strip, as water fills displaced people’s tent compounds and strong winds threaten to topple war-damaged buildings.

In northern Gaza, first responders rescued a young man after the roof of his home collapsed on him, the civil defense agency says, adding that he is “in good health.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.