Health Ministry backs reopening schools Sunday in dozens of moderately infected zones

After amending its criteria, Health Ministry adds dozens of areas to its list of where some school grades may reopen on Sunday. The recommendations don’t apply to grades 7-10, which will continue with remote learning.

The list still requires the approval of the cabinet.

The ministry recommends opening schools in parts of Jerusalem and Bnei Brak, previously the country’s most infected areas; Beit Shemesh; Ashkelon; Beitar Illit; Hadera; Holon; Tiberias; Yavne; Modiin Illit; Maale Adumim; Acre; Afula; parts of Petah Tikva; Rishon Lezion; Afula; Rehovot; Sderot; and numerous other areas.

Schools will remain shut in dozens of Arab-majority areas where infections remain high and vaccinations are lower than the national average; numerous East Jerusalem neighborhoods; parts of Netanya and Rishon Lezion; Netivot; Ramle; Kiryat Malachi; and more.

Grades 1-4 and daycares in light- to medium-infected locations have already been open for a number of days.