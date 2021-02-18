Health Ministry backs reopening schools Sunday in dozens of moderately infected zones

After amending its criteria, Health Ministry adds dozens of areas to its list of where some school grades may reopen on Sunday. The recommendations don’t apply to grades 7-10, which will continue with remote learning.
The list still requires the approval of the cabinet.
The ministry recommends opening schools in parts of Jerusalem and Bnei Brak, previously the country’s most infected areas; Beit Shemesh; Ashkelon; Beitar Illit; Hadera; Holon; Tiberias; Yavne; Modiin Illit; Maale Adumim; Acre; Afula; parts of Petah Tikva; Rishon Lezion; Afula; Rehovot; Sderot; and numerous other areas.
Schools will remain shut in dozens of Arab-majority areas where infections remain high and vaccinations are lower than the national average; numerous East Jerusalem neighborhoods; parts of Netanya and Rishon Lezion; Netivot; Ramle; Kiryat Malachi; and more.
Grades 1-4 and daycares in light- to medium-infected locations have already been open for a number of days.
Children return to school in Tel Aviv on February 11, 2021 (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)
I'm proud to work at The Times of Israel
Join the Times of Israel Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As The Times of Israel's environment reporter, I try to convey the facts and science behind climate change and environmental degradation, to explain - and critique - the official policies affecting our future, and to describe Israeli technologies that can form part of the solution.
I am passionate about the natural world and disheartened by the dismal lack of awareness to environmental issues shown by most of the public and politicians in Israel.
I'm proud to be doing my part to keep The Times of Israel's readers properly informed about this vital subject.
Your support, through membership in The Times of Israel Community, enables us to continue our important work. Would you join our Community today?
Thank you,
Sue Surkes, Environment Reporter
You’re serious. We appreciate that!
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we come to work every day - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
comments