Health Ministry says 2,232 new coronavirus infections so far on Saturday

Updated Health Ministry figures show the number of coronavirus cases recorded in Israel since the pandemic began rising to 264,443, with 2,232 confirmed so far today.

The ministry says 7,024 cases were reported yesterday.

The death toll rises to 1,682, with 22 fatalities since midnight.

There are 840 people in serious condition, with 224 on ventilators, and another 320 in moderate condition. The rest of the 71,509 total active cases are mild or asymptomatic.

According to the Health Ministry, 22,533 tests had been conducted today as of 10:35 p.m. Testing levels typically drop over the weekend and this Shabbat coincided with the first night of the Sukkot holiday.