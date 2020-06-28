Health official says data error led to lockdown of Tiberias neighborhoods

A Health Ministry official acknowledges that a statistical error led the government to order a lockdown of several neighborhoods in the northern city of Tiberias, which was later reduced to three streets.

“We strive to thoroughly examine the data,” Anat Zurel-Farber, an assistant to the head of public services, tells the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee. “We’re not free of mistakes. There was a mistake in Tiberias.”

Pressed by United Torah Judaism MK Yaakov Asher, the chairman of the committee, on the extent of the error, Zurel-Farber says she doesn’t know.

She also says there were no statistical mistakes in the decision to impose a lockdown on the ultra-Orthodox city of Elad.