Histadrut labor federation announces ‘historic general strike’ if judicial overhaul not halted

Histadrut head Arnon Bar-David announces a “historic” labor strike in an attempt to “stop the madness” of the government’s controversial judicial overhaul.

“We are all worried about Israel’s fate,” Bar-David says. “Together we say, enough!”

“We have lost our way — this is not about left or right,” the union head says. “We can no longer polarize the nation.”

“I did everything I could over the past weeks to stop the situation,” Bar-David says, adding that the efforts were in vain.

“We are all joining hands to shut down the State of Israel,” he says. “The malls and the factories will close.”

The strike will also include the health sector.

Bar-David says the strike will begin as soon as today if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not announce a halt to the judicial overhaul.

Bar-David makes his address in a room filled with top business leaders as well as public officials including hospital heads, who often cheer and shout “De-mo-cra-cy.”

He receives a standing ovation at the end of his speech.

Bar-David has until now refrained from involving the powerful union in the demonstrations against the far-reaching proposals to curb the judiciary. Historically, Histadrut strikes over public sector wages and conditions have had profound impacts on the country and its economy.