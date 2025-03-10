Hostages’ families distribute Purim parcels to MKs containing single pita and quote from Eli Sharabi

Mishloach manot given to lawmakers by families of hostages held in the Gaza Strip at the Knesset in Jerusalem on March 10, 2025 (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
In a bid to raise attention to the plight of the hostages held in Gaza, lawmakers in the Knesset receive a package to mark the upcoming festival of Purim containing single pita bread and a fridge magnet with a quote by freed hostage Eli Sharabi.
At Purim, Jews traditionally exchange mishloach manot — baskets of treats — with friends and family.
The packages for the lawmakers to highlight the terrible conditions the hostages are being held in were an initiative by relatives of captives.
The parcels, tied with a yellow ribbon, contain the bread and a magnet with an image of Sharabi and his comment in a recent interview that “people should really think when they open a fridge at home, it’s everything. It’s everything to open a fridge.”
He was released emaciated, having lost roughly 66 pounds during his captivity.
Sharabi has quickly joined the campaign for the release of the remaining hostages, giving a harrowing interview with Channel 12’s “Uvda” investigative program about his time in Hamas’s Gaza tunnels.
Help us report truthfully on social media
As a multimedia journalist, my job is to take the quality, fact-based journalism produced by The Times of Israel newsroom and make it accessible across every platform — from Instagram posts to podcasts to short-form videos.
This is how many, especially young people, consume news these days. But misinformation is rampant on social media. Our team at ToI produces accurate, responsible short-form reporting on Israel and the Jewish world.
If you believe in the importance of factual social media journalism, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Your financial support is essential to sustain responsible multimedia reporting.
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you, David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel