Hostages’ families distribute Purim parcels to MKs containing single pita and quote from Eli Sharabi

In a bid to raise attention to the plight of the hostages held in Gaza, lawmakers in the Knesset receive a package to mark the upcoming festival of Purim containing single pita bread and a fridge magnet with a quote by freed hostage Eli Sharabi.

At Purim, Jews traditionally exchange mishloach manot — baskets of treats — with friends and family.

The packages for the lawmakers to highlight the terrible conditions the hostages are being held in were an initiative by relatives of captives.

The parcels, tied with a yellow ribbon, contain the bread and a magnet with an image of Sharabi and his comment in a recent interview that “people should really think when they open a fridge at home, it’s everything. It’s everything to open a fridge.”

Sharabi, whose wife Lianne and two teenage daughters Noiya and Yahel were murdered at Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7, 2023, was released under the hostage-ceasefire deal last month.

He was released emaciated, having lost roughly 66 pounds during his captivity.

Sharabi has quickly joined the campaign for the release of the remaining hostages, giving a harrowing interview with Channel 12’s “Uvda” investigative program about his time in Hamas’s Gaza tunnels.