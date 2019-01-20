Hundreds gather for funeral of Ethiopian Israeli shot dead by police

Ridiculing the new video campaign released by Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience Party, which touts the ex-IDF chief’s accomplishments during the 2014 Gaza war, the New Right claims the top officer “fell asleep on duty” during Operation Protective Edge.

The New Right claims that its co-head Naftali Bennett fought to have the military address Hamas’s attack tunnels from Gaza into Israel while Gantz pushed back on the education minister’s calls.

“For 50 days he hesitated, showed no initiative, showed no creativity and failed to defeat Hamas,” the New Right says in a statement.