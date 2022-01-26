Join our Community
Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Hundreds of IS jihadists surrender to Kurds in Syria jail standoff

By AFP Today, 3:50 pm Edit

Hundreds of Islamic State group fighters have surrendered in a Syria prison where they had been holed up for days, as US-backed Kurdish forces tighten the noose around remaining jihadists.

More than 100 jihadists of the Islamic State group last week attacked Ghwayran prison in the Kurdish-controlled northeastern city of Hasakeh.

The brazen assault on the Kurdish-run facility involved a double suicide bombing and saw the jihadists free fellow IS members, seize weapons and take over several cell blocks, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

It is considered the most sophisticated attack carried out by the group since it was territorially defeated in Syria nearly three years ago.

Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces fighters, take their positions at the defense wall of Gweiran Prison, in Hassakeh, northeast Syria, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Hogir Al Abdo)

