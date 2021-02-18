IDF frees 2 Syrian shepherds as part of prisoner swap for Israeli woman
The Israel Defense Forces frees two Syrian shepherds who entered Israeli territory several weeks ago, the army says.
The Syrians were handed over to the Red Cross at the Quneitra crossing into Syria, the IDF says.
The army statement says the move was backed by Israel’s government. The move is part of a prisoner swap in exchange for an Israeli woman held by the Assad regime after crossing into Syria, according to Hebrew media reports.
