Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, November 29, 2021

IDF officer dismissed amid suspicion he secretly filmed female soldiers

By Judah Ari Gross 29 November 2021, 4:08 pm Edit

Judah Ari Gross is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Dan Sharoni, an IDF officer accused of sexual offenses, appears in court in news footage broadcast on November 24, 2021. (Screenshot)
Dan Sharoni, an IDF officer accused of sexual offenses, appears in court in news footage broadcast on November 24, 2021. (Screenshot)

An Israel Defense Forces officer suspected of secretly filming his female soldiers in intimate situations is being removed from his position as a criminal inquiry into his alleged crimes takes place, the military says.

Today, the head of the IDF Technology and Logistics Directorate, Maj. Gen. Michel Yanko, signed a “removal letter” against the officer, Lt. Col. Dan Sharoni, who led the IDF’s driving academy, the IDF says.

“The IDF views with great severity any violation of a sexual nature and will continue to advance a policy of zero-tolerance against anyone who behaves this way,” the military says in a statement.

Sharoni was arrested earlier this month for allegedly repeatedly filming his female subordinates without their knowledge. He has been in custody since his arrest and military prosecutors will today request a further extension of his remand, the IDF says.

