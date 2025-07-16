Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, July 16, 2025

IDF says dozens tried to breach Syrian border in both directions amid clashes between Syrian Druze and regime forces

By Emanuel Fabian 16 July 2025, 1:48 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Isaeli troops take measures to stop Druze Syrians from crossing the dividing line into the Golan Heights, near Majdal Shams on July 16, 2025(Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP)
The military says dozens of Syrians attempted to enter Israel a short while ago, near the Syrian Druze town of Hader.

Troops and Border Police officers are working to prevent the infiltration and disperse them, the military says.

Pictures show troops firing tear gas.

Simultaneously, civilians from the Israeli side of the border breached the barrier near the  Druze city of Majdal Shams and entered Syria, the IDF says.

The military says it is working to return the civilians, Druze residents of Israel, back to the country.

“The IDF emphasizes that this is a grave incident that constitutes a criminal offense and endangers the public and IDF forces,” the army says.

The incidents come as Israel carries out strikes on Syrian regime forces who are attacking Druze militias in southern Syria.

