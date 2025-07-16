IDF says dozens tried to breach Syrian border in both directions amid clashes between Syrian Druze and regime forces

The military says dozens of Syrians attempted to enter Israel a short while ago, near the Syrian Druze town of Hader.

Troops and Border Police officers are working to prevent the infiltration and disperse them, the military says.

Pictures show troops firing tear gas.

Simultaneously, civilians from the Israeli side of the border breached the barrier near the Druze city of Majdal Shams and entered Syria, the IDF says.

The military says it is working to return the civilians, Druze residents of Israel, back to the country.

“The IDF emphasizes that this is a grave incident that constitutes a criminal offense and endangers the public and IDF forces,” the army says.

The incidents come as Israel carries out strikes on Syrian regime forces who are attacking Druze militias in southern Syria.