IDF says it foiled smuggling of dozens of guns from Jordan

The Israel Defense Forces says it foiled an attempt to smuggle dozens of guns into Israel from Jordan earlier today.

“IDF troops and troops from the Israel Police identified three suspicious vehicles a short while ago, which were caught in the area of the Route 90 highway, with weapons inside them,” the military says.

According to the IDF, inside the cars were 39 handguns, 10 Kalashnikov rifles and four M-16 rifles.

כוחות צה״ל וכוחות משטרת ישראל זיהו לפני זמן קצר שלושה רכבים חשודים, אשר נתפסו במרחב כביש 90 ובהם נמצאו אמצעי לחימה. במהלך פעילות במרחב, לוחמי צה"ל ושוטרים מיחידת יג"ל תפסו את החשודים בניסיון ההברחה ו-53 כלי נשק שונים: 39 אקדחים, 10 רובים מסוג קלאצ׳ניקוב ו-4 נשקים מסוג M16 >> pic.twitter.com/7Mp7kJ7L1e Advertisement — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) January 25, 2022

The police say four people who were in the cars were arrested and the three vehicles were seized.

The police indicate that the guns were likely to have been sold to Arab Israelis and estimates the value of the 53 guns at some NIS 3 million ($940,000).

“This confiscation is another success for the Northern District Police in finding sources of illegal weapons for the Arab community, while eliminating smuggling routes and the trade through them,” the police say.