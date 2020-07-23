In full protective gear, Health Minister Edelstein visits patients in COVID-19 ward

The Coordinator on Government Activity in the Territories (COGAT), the Defense Ministry’s liaison to the Palestinians, denies widely circulated reports that the IDF demolished a Palestinian coronavirus testing center in the West Bank.

Ra’id Maswadeh, an engineer and Hebron resident, says the IDF destroyed a coronavirus facility outside of Hebron on his property.

“My family decided to donate our land at the northern entrance of Hebron for the purpose of constructing a Covid-19 test clinic,” Maswadeh told Middle East Eye on Tuesday.

While a building belonging to him was demolished, no official Palestinian source has yet confirmed that a coronavirus testing facility was being built on the site. COGAT claims that Maswadeh decided on his own to call his property a coronavirus testing facility as a ploy to prevent its demolition. Maswadeh’s original plan was to build a building for car exhibitions, COGAT says.

“We stress that we received no applications about establishing a coronavirus facility either from the Palestinian Authority or from international organizations,” a COGAT spokesperson says.

Local PA officials in Hebron tell The Times of Israel they had no knowledge of plans to build a coronavirus testing facility on the site.

— Aaron Boxerman