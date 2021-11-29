In reversal of previous ruling, suspect in 17-year-old girl’s murder to remain in custody

The Haifa District Court overturns a lower court decision earlier today to release a 49-year-old nurse suspected of killing 17-year-old Lital Yael Melnik last month to house arrest, saying he will stay in detention at least until tomorrow.

The Haifa Magistrate’s Court earlier ruled that Edward Kachura, a nurse at a psychiatric facility in the north who met Melnik when she was hospitalized, should be released to 14 days of house arrest, with the judge saying police are struggling to establish their case against the suspect.

That decision had sparked outrage by Melnik’s family and by many observers.