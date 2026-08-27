Iran: Around 40% of damaged South Pars gas field back in operation, oil sales continue

Around 40% of the South Pars gas field capacity damaged during the war is back in production, Iran’s Deputy Oil Minister Ahmed Zeraatkar says, according to Fars news agency.

South Pars in the Gulf is shared by Iran and Qatar and is the world’s largest offshore natural gas field.

Separately, Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad says that Iran’s oil sales and deliveries in “distant waters” continue despite a reduction, according to state media.