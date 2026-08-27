Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, August 27, 2026

Iran: Around 40% of damaged South Pars gas field back in operation, oil sales continue

By Reuters 27 August 2026, 4:26 pm Edit
File: This 2025 frame grab taken from Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) shows a refinery in Iran's South Pars gas field after it was struck by an Israeli drone in Kangan, in Iran's Bushehr province, June 14, 2025. (IRIB via AP)
File: This 2025 frame grab taken from Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) shows a refinery in Iran's South Pars gas field after it was struck by an Israeli drone in Kangan, in Iran's Bushehr province, June 14, 2025. (IRIB via AP)

Around 40% of the South Pars gas field capacity damaged during the war is back in production, Iran’s Deputy Oil Minister Ahmed Zeraatkar says, according to Fars news agency.

South Pars in the Gulf is shared by Iran and Qatar and is the world’s largest offshore natural gas field.

Separately, Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad says that Iran’s oil sales and deliveries in “distant waters” continue despite a reduction, according to state media.

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