Iran Guards threaten US, ‘fake Zionist regime’ over Soleimani killing

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps threatens the United States and Israel after Qassem Soleimani, one of its top commanders, was killed by an American strike in Baghdad.

“We remind enemies of the Islamic Ummah, especially [the] terrorist government of America and the fake Zionist regime, that General Soleimani was not one individual but a never-ending school and belief,” the IRGC says in a statement quoted by the Mehr news agency.

It also says the US strike would “open a new chapter in the path of anti-Zionism resistance and fighting occupying American terrorists in the region.”

Soleimani headed the Quds Force, which is responsible for the IRGC’s operations overseas.

Among those mourning his death were Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the Gaza Strip’s Hamas rulers, terror groups opposed to Israel.