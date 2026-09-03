Iran, Hamas believed to be stepping up efforts to attack Israelis abroad ahead of Jewish holidays – report

Israeli officials believe Iran’s Quds Force and Hamas have intensified efforts to carry out attacks against Israelis abroad, raising concerns that they could seek to exploit the upcoming Jewish holidays and the third anniversary of the October 7 onslaught, Channel 12 reports.

According to the network, Israel’s political and defense leadership believes Tehran may seek to stage a high-profile attack overseas, shifting its retaliation against Israel to another arena in the hope of achieving a greater impact.