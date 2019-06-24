The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
‘New evidence’ emerges in rape case of young girl
A seven-year-old girl is providing testimony to police again after “new evidence” emerges in the alleged rape case that has stunned Israel, according to Hebrew media reports.
Police arrested Palestinian school maintenance worker Mahmoud Qadusa on May 1 on suspicion that he had kidnapped the ultra-Orthodox girl from a school in a central West Bank settlement and raped her. He has been in jail since, but questions have been raised about the strength of the case and the reliability of the testimony of the victim. No other witnesses have come forward.
The case, which was made public at the beginning of last week, provoked public outrage and calls from right-wing politicians that the suspect be investigated on terror charges, with some demanding that he be executed.
While unofficial statements from law enforcement figures have pointed to the case possibly falling apart, there have been few public statements on the status of the case beyond the announcement of the indictment on Sunday and a statement days later that police were being tasked with reopening the investigation and shoring up evidence.
Iran report says parts of US drone found at sea
Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency is reporting that a local fisherman has found parts of the US spy drone that Iran shot down in the Gulf of Oman last week.
The report says the parts will be delivered to Iranian security forces in Qeshm Island, which is located in the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint through which all oil trade passes in the Persian Gulf.
Officials have yet to confirm the report.
Iranian authorities had already shown parts of the downed drone, valued at more than $100 million, to journalists on Friday.
Iran says it shot down the spy drone for violating Iranian airspace, which the US insists was flying above international waters.
US President Donald Trump called off strikes in retaliation as tensions flare between Washington and Tehran.
— AP
Turkey says it’s unafraid of US sanctions over S-400 deal
Turkey says Monday it does not fear US sanctions over its decision to buy a Russian missile defense system that has frayed ties between the NATO allies.
The United States has given Turkey a deadline of July 31 to drop the purchase of the S-400 system, or face sanctions and removal from its F-35 fighter jet program.
“Regardless of whatever sanctions there may be, whatever the messages from America, we’ve bought the S-400,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tells reporters in Ankara.
He says Turkey is working on the date for the system’s delivery, which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said would be in the first half of July.
“If there’s an attack on Turkey tomorrow, we cannot expect NATO to protect us because NATO’s capacity would only protect 30 percent of Turkey’s airspace,” Cavusoglu says.
Turkey will no longer allow other countries to dictate its defense purchases, he says.
Relations between Washington and Ankara have deteriorated over multiple issues, including the S-400 deal and US support for a Syrian Kurdish militia viewed as terrorists by Turkey.
— AFP
Trump: US demands for Iran are no nuclear weapons, no terror funding
US President Donald Trump on Monday says other countries should protect their own Gulf oil shipments, and defined US aims regarding Iran as “No Nuclear Weapons and No Further Sponsoring of Terror.”
In a pair of tweets, Trump says the US did not even need to be in the Gulf because it had become the world’s largest energy producer.
“So why are we protecting the shipping lanes for other countries (many years) for zero compensation. All of these countries should be protecting their own ships on what has always been a dangerous journey,” he writes.
As for Tehran, he says, “The U.S. request for Iran is very simple – No Nuclear Weapons and No Further Sponsoring of Terror!”
….a dangerous journey. We don’t even need to be there in that the U.S. has just become (by far) the largest producer of Energy anywhere in the world! The U.S. request for Iran is very simple – No Nuclear Weapons and No Further Sponsoring of Terror!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2019
— AFP
Liberman accuses Likud of seeking to form minority gov’t with Arab backing
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of seeking to form a minority government, with the backing of the Arab parties.
“It’s obvious that the minority government that Netanyahu is planning with the Haredim and the Arabs will be established at the expense of the military-serving public… and tax-paying public,” says Liberman.
“It appears that in Likud, they understood that they won’t have 61 seats without Yisrael Beytenu [after the September elections] and therefore decided to move toward this step with Arab parties,” he adds.
The Likud party calls his comments “fake news.”
“It’s fake news that is disconnected from reality,” says Likud. “There never was and never will be coordination between Likud and the Arab parties. Prime Minister Netanyahu will work to form a right-wing government led by Likud.”
Netanyahu failed to form a majority government in late May, after Liberman refused to join the coalition over disagreements on the ultra-Orthodox military enlistment law.
Israel won’t allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons, PM tells top Russian official
Netanyahu meets Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in Jerusalem ahead of an unprecedented tripartite meeting of top US, Israeli and Russian security officials on Tuesday.
“We pay special attention to Israel’s security,” says Patrushev. He says the meeting will focus on resolving the crisis in neighboring Syria to ensure Israel’s safety.
The prime minister tells the Russian official that Israel will not allow Iran to entrench militarily in Syria or obtain nuclear weapons.
“Russia understands the significance we place on the regime that calls for our destruction and works daily to achieve this goal,” says the prime minister. “And therefore Israel won’t allow Iran, which calls for our destruction, to entrench on our border and obviously we will do everything to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons.”
Likud’s Ayoub Kara quits Communications Ministry
Communications Minister Ayoub Kara of the Likud party quits his ministerial post.
In his letter of resignation, Kara accuses Likud members of working to discredit him within the party.
He says he’ll leave public life altogether.
The resignation comes a day after the longtime Netanyahu ally offered rare criticism of the prime minister and his Likud party in a Channel 12 interview.
Pompeo meets Saudi rulers on Iran crisis
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Saudi Arabia’s rulers as he seeks to coordinate with allies over soaring tensions with Iran.
On a day trip scheduled after Iran shot down a US drone, Pompeo flies into the Red Sea city of Jeddah and meets with King Salman at his palace.
“You are a dear friend,” the king tells Pompeo as he shakes hands with the top US diplomat and his aides.
Pompeo later opens talks with the powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. The top US diplomat was due to fly later Monday to the United Arab Emirates.
Both Saudi and Emirati leaders advocate a tough US approach against regional rival Iran, whose downing of the unmanned drone prompted President Donald Trump to order a military strike before changing his mind.
Pompeo, speaking to reporters as he left Washington, calls Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates “two great allies in the challenge that Iran presents.”
“We’ll be talking with them about how to make sure that we are all strategically aligned and how we can build out a global coalition,” Pompeo says.
He says the United States sought a coalition “not only throughout the Gulf states but in Asia and in Europe that understands this challenge and that is prepared to push back against the world’s largest state sponsor of terror.”
— AFP
Russia calls new US sanctions on Iran ‘illegal’; Tehran says will have ‘no impact’
Russia on Monday denounces as “illegal” new economic sanctions that the United States is preparing to impose on Iran.
“We consider these sanctions illegal,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says during a briefing.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have flared since Iranian forces on Thursday shot down a US drone, the latest in a series of incidents including attacks on tankers in sensitive Gulf waters.
US President Donald Trump on Friday called off a planned retaliatory strike at the last minute, tamping down the threat of military action.
He said Washington would instead place “major additional sanctions on Iran on Monday.”
The new economic sanctions that the United States is preparing to impose on Iran will have no “impact,” a spokesman for the Islamic Republic’s foreign ministry says Monday.
“We really do not know what (the new sanctions) are and what they want to target anymore, and also do not consider them to have any impact,” Abbas Mousavi says at a press conference in Tehran.
“Are there really any sanctions left that the United States has not imposed on our country recently or in the past 40 years?” he adds.
— AFP
Finance officials head to Bahrain for peace confab
Finance officials were flying into Bahrain on Monday for a US-led peace conference that holds out billions of dollars for the Palestinians, whose leaders pronounced the idea dead on arrival.
Led by US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, the Peace to Prosperity economic workshop is billed as the opening of a long-delayed initiative that will later include political solutions to solve the long intractable Middle East conflict.
Finance ministers from oil-rich Gulf Arab states along with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde are expected in Bahrain.
— AFP
Netanyahu defends ‘hard’ but ‘necessary’ NIS 1.1 billion budget cuts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defends budget cuts designed to reduce the soaring deficit, telling his cabinet the Finance Ministry’s unpopular plan to slash over a billion shekels in public spending months before the September elections is “hard but necessary.”
The cabinet votes in favor of the cuts, though Likud ministers Gilad Erdan (public security) and Israel Katz (foreign affairs) oppose it.
The proposal for NIS 1.1 billion in across-the-board cuts to public spending has drawn opposition from lawmakers and cabinet ministers whose ministries would be affected by the austerity measures.
“Budget cuts are hard, but they are necessary,” Netanyahu says at the start of the meeting. “Nobody wants to do this. I understand the ministers whose offices will be affected by the cuts, but this is what we have to do. We have to take care of our priorities.”
At a Monday cabinet meeting, Netanyahu tells ministers the Finance Ministry urgently needed to free up a quarter billion shekels to continue subsidizing afterschool care programs and provide aid to the victims of the recent forest fires.
The cuts, which will amount to 1.75% of the ministerial budgets, will also finance a Gaza border construction project.
Lapid: Netanyahu is ‘not stable’
Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being “not stable.”
He is responding to a television report on Sunday night that claimed the Likud party and Blue and White party were seeking to shore up support for a Knesset vote to cancel the September elections, paving the way for a unity government. Both parties denied the report.
“So Netanyahu first took us to early elections. And then he wanted another election. Now he’s scared of elections. Tomorrow, he’ll want elections again,” says Lapid at a weekly faction meeting. “He’s not stable. We can’t afford a prime minister who isn’t stable. This country needs stability.”
“The deficit is growing. The economy has been neglected. There are cuts to the police, to hospitals, to welfare budgets. We’re heading to a crisis which is purely the result of neglect, of a government which isn’t functioning. Netanyahu used to be stable, no longer,” he adds.
During the previous election campaign, the centrist party condemned a Likud campaign that questioned Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s mental fitness as below the belt.
