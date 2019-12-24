Iran reportedly arrests family of man killed in fuel price ‘riots’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects MK Gideon Sa’ar’s proposal to push for the premier’s appointment as president if Sa’ar wins Thursday’s leadership primaries for the Likud party.

“Sa’ar’s spin unfortunately attests that he has gotten in line with the left and the media to remove him from leading the country,” Netanyahu’s campaign headquarters says.

“This is not the time for division in Likud, but rather to unite around Netanyahu.”

Sa’ar, considered a serious underdog in the Likud leadership race, floated the idea of seeking to make Netanyahu president at an event yesterday with supporters.

Incumbent President Reuven Rivlin’s term ends in July 2021.

The president, who is chosen by Knesset members to a seven-year-term, has immunity from prosecution under Israel law.

Netanyahu is facing criminal charges in three cases. He denies wrongdoing.