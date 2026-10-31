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Iran says fishermen found after accusing US of attack in Hormuz

By AFP Today, 2:04 pm
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Iran says two fishermen it had reported missing earlier today have now been found, following what it calls a US attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Two fishermen from Qeshm, who had gone missing following an attack by the American enemy on their fishing boat this morning, have been found,” state television says.

Earlier, state TV had cited a provincial official as saying that two fishermen had gone missing and two others were wounded in what he called an attack by the United States on their vessel in the crucial Hormuz waterway.

AFP has contacted for comment the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military operations in the region.

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