Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026
Iran negotiators in Doha for Qatar-mediated talks to end US-Iran war, official confirms
Iranian negotiators are in Doha for talks with Qatari mediators, an official briefed on the negotiations confirms to Reuters, following more than 12 hours of discussions in Tehran yesterday as efforts continue to end the Iran war.
The Qatari team has remained in frequent contact with US negotiators throughout the talks, the official says.
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