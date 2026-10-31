Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026

US to deport 150 Afghan immigrants back to Afghanistan, American media says

By AFP Today, 2:29 pm
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President Donald Trump watches at a campaign rally at the Ocean Center, in Daytona Beach, Florida, October 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
President Donald Trump watches at a campaign rally at the Ocean Center, in Daytona Beach, Florida, October 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

US President Donald Trump’s administration plans to deport more than 150 Afghan immigrants back to Afghanistan via Pakistan, US media reports, a move advocacy groups say could endanger their lives.

Trump last year issued travel bans for a number of countries, including Afghanistan, as part of a broad immigration crackdown, and sought to end deportation protections for Afghans, some of whom were granted special immigrant visas following the August 2021 takeover by Taliban authorities.

More than 150 Afghan immigrants are expected to be deported in the latest push, The New York Times reports, citing three unnamed US officials, and the first flight could leave as soon as Monday.

Among those expected to be deported are relatives of Afghans who assisted the US military in the country prior to the fall of Kabul, according to AfghanEvac, a group seeking to help former Afghan allies.

While the United States cannot arrange deportations directly to Afghanistan, the officials tell the Times that Pakistan will oversee their expulsion to Afghanistan.

Taliban authorities were not immediately available for comment. The US Department of Homeland Security does not respond to questions from AFP.

“America is about to put Afghans on a plane to the Taliban, and the administration is doing it the week the country goes to vote, hoping no one is watching,” AfghanEvac President Shawn VanDiver says in a statement, referring to the US midterm elections on Tuesday.

VanDiver says some of the migrants facing removal “are the brothers and sons of men who served alongside US forces, families the Taliban already has every reason to target.”

“Whatever path brought them here, the danger waiting for them is the same.”

After regaining power, Taliban authorities announced a general amnesty for Afghans who worked with Western-backed forces and governments.

However, the United Nations has recorded reports of extrajudicial killings, detentions and abuses.

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