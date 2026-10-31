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UK Green Party reportedly loses nearly 20,000 members amid backlash over ‘Zionism is racism’ motion

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Campaigners for Britain’s leader of the Green Party, Zack Polanski, prepare signs before his arrival in London on September 12, 2026. (Toby Shepheard/ AFP)
Campaigners for Britain’s leader of the Green Party, Zack Polanski, prepare signs before his arrival in London on September 12, 2026. (Toby Shepheard/ AFP)

The Green Party of England and Wales has reportedly lost nearly 20,000 members in less than six months, amid internal divisions over its decision to adopt a resolution declaring Zionism a form of racism.

The party has also seen its support decline in opinion polls, while several local councillors have defected in protest over the resolution, according to the Daily Mail.

The latest departure is the leader of the Greens in Cornwall, Drew Creek, who said yesterday that the motion “crossed a line” and accused party leader Zack Polanski of having “doubled down” on his support for it.

At its annual convention on October 4, the Green Party voted 1,022 to 813 to adopt a motion calling for Zionism to be treated like other forms of racism and advocating a Palestinian state in place of Israel, “with equal rights for all.”

Polanski, who is Jewish, did not take part in the vote.

Israel strongly condemned the resolution at the time, accusing the Greens of endorsing the elimination of the Jewish state and legitimizing terrorism.

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