Iran’s army warns any new US attack would spread war wider

Iran’s army warns that any new US attack would only spread their war wider, following threats ahead of the US midterm elections by America and Israel of further military action.

The Iranian warning comes with fresh diplomatic efforts underway to avert a resumption of fighting, with Qatari mediators in Tehran and US Vice President JD Vance reportedly sending a letter to Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei.

“If the US president once again embarks on more regional adventurism under pressure from, and in an attempt to appease, the Zionists, the flames of war will undoubtedly engulf a much wider geographical area,” Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia says in a post on X, without elaborating.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also warns that “Iran’s Powerful Armed Forces will deal against those who dare harm our people.”

The US holds midterm elections on Tuesday that could determine the direction of the war, which has proven unpopular with American voters following a spike in energy prices due to the conflict.