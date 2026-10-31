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Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei orders military response without ‘geographic limits’ to new threats

By Agencies Today, 1:03 pm
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A man and a woman ride in a car with a dog past a portrait of Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, October 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
A man and a woman ride in a car with a dog past a portrait of Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, October 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei warns the United States against launching fresh attacks as speculation grows that the Middle East war will resume.

Khamenei orders Iran’s armed forces to respond immediately and without “geographic limits to any enemy threat,” according to a statement published on his official Telegram account.

“If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for ending them,” Khamenei says, ordering an update of the military target list to bring US and Israeli “physical and non-physical” assets within the reach of Iranian forces.

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